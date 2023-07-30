Wedbush Lowers Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $230.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.32 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.65.
NASDAQ TSCO opened at $223.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.02.
In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
