Wedbush Lowers Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $230.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.65.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $223.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

