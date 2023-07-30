Wedbush Raises Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target to $27.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PPBI. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 68.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.