Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $84.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.26% from the company’s current price.

ROKU has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

Shares of ROKU opened at $89.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.71. Roku has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $89.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $97,517.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,445.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,528 shares of company stock valued at $986,830 over the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Roku by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

