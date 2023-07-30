Wells Fargo & Company Increases Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $135.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $129.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.35. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $97.73 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.38% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

