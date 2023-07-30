Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $173.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

