West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Price Target Raised to $21.50 at Piper Sandler

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $21.50 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s previous close.

WTBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded West Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

West Bancorporation Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $20.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $341.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. Research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Patrick Mcmurray acquired 5,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,496.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,753 shares of company stock valued at $189,194. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of West Bancorporation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 13.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 104,866 shares during the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

See Also

