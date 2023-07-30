West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at KeyCorp

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $375.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

WST has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $365.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $363.68 and its 200-day moving average is $335.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $389.39.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.