Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WABC. TheStreet lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
Shares of WABC opened at $49.27 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.60.
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
