Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WABC. TheStreet lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WABC opened at $49.27 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.