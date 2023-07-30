Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Shares Gap Down to $28.10

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.10, but opened at $27.50. Western Midstream Partners shares last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 113,437 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.80 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 31.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

