Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) PT Raised to $130.00 at Raymond James

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.71.

WAB stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.31. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $118.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $237,546.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

