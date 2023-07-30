WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading 11.1% Higher

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Free Report) traded up 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24. 7,822,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 14,114,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

WeWork Stock Up 11.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a market cap of $510.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WE. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WeWork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of WeWork by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

