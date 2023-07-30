WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Raised to $210.00 at Credit Suisse Group

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $195.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.67.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $188.40 on Friday. WEX has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that WEX will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,989,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $129,187.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,896 shares of company stock worth $8,494,961 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

