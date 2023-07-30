Weyco Group (WEYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

Shares of WEYS stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29. Weyco Group has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

