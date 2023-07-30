Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $185.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $240.00. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.37% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wingstop from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.94.
Wingstop Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $164.63 on Friday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $108.34 and a 1-year high of $223.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after acquiring an additional 828,904 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 476,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,508,000 after acquiring an additional 349,325 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 18,061.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,444,000 after acquiring an additional 273,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,404,000.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
