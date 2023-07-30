Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $185.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $240.00. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.37% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wingstop from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.94.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $164.63 on Friday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $108.34 and a 1-year high of $223.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after acquiring an additional 828,904 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 476,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,508,000 after acquiring an additional 349,325 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 18,061.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,444,000 after acquiring an additional 273,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,404,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

