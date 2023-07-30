Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Price Target Cut to C$47.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Winpak Price Performance

Shares of Winpak stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. Winpak has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28.

Get Winpak alerts:

Winpak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.