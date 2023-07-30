Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Price Target Cut to C$47.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Winpak Price Performance
Shares of Winpak stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. Winpak has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28.
Winpak Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Winpak
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.