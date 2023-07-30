Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 76.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTFC. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 26,826.5% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,224,000 after purchasing an additional 945,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 528,449 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 10,078.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 509,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 504,223 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,237,000 after acquiring an additional 382,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $84.41 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $97.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.38. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

In related news, CEO Timothy Crane acquired 1,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

