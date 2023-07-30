WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.00

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $83.99, with a volume of 5834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.15.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.73.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 408,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,570,000 after purchasing an additional 237,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 118.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after buying an additional 113,442 shares in the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $8,631,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 80.8% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 195,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,048,000 after purchasing an additional 87,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $6,928,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

