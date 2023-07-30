WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.00

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $83.99, with a volume of 5834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.15.
WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.73.
WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund
WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile
WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.
