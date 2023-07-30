WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

WPP Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WPP stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

