Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.83.

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $268.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

