Xiao-I (NASDAQ:AIXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,644,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 447% from the previous session’s volume of 300,548 shares.The stock last traded at $7.17 and had previously closed at $6.36.
Xiao-I Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61.
Xiao-I Company Profile
Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.
