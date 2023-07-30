XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.48.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of XPO in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on XPO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Performance

XPO stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. XPO has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $72.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that XPO will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. CWM LLC raised its stake in XPO by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Get Free Report

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.