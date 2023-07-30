XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.48.
XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of XPO in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on XPO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
XPO Stock Performance
XPO stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. XPO has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $72.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. CWM LLC raised its stake in XPO by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.
About XPO
XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than XPO
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.