Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the local business review company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Yelp stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.76 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54. Yelp has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $45.30.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $328,948.11. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $328,948.11. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $258,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,503.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,095 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 12,790.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,731 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after acquiring an additional 596,879 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Yelp by 71.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,522 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,505,000 after acquiring an additional 579,148 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Yelp by 1,440.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,765 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 415,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

