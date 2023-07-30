Yew Poh Leong Sells 5,000 Shares of FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Stock

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) Director Yew Poh Leong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yew Poh Leong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $10,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $14,125.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $5,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $6,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $10,500.00.

FingerMotion Price Performance

Shares of FNGR stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.70 million, a PE ratio of -32.06 and a beta of -0.50. FingerMotion, Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $9.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

Institutional Trading of FingerMotion

FingerMotion ( NASDAQ:FNGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. The company had revenue of $12.17 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNGR. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of FingerMotion during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FingerMotion during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of FingerMotion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of FingerMotion during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FingerMotion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on FingerMotion in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

