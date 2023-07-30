Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lowered AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

AES Stock Up 1.5 %

AES stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.49%.

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.