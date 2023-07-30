Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $491,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,024.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $491,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,024.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $884,842.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,562.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,222. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $158.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.06. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $166.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $597.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.23 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 15.78%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.