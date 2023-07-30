Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,728,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,900,000 after acquiring an additional 205,368 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,226,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,920,000 after purchasing an additional 70,229 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 285,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.80. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.73. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.13.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $245,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $245,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $649,477.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 626,071 shares of company stock worth $29,304,614. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

