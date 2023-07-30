Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Diodes by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $92.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.44. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Insider Activity

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $169,585.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,429.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $2,272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,106.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $169,585.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,429.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,639 shares of company stock worth $5,086,553. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

