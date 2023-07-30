Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Western Digital by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $651,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,702,000 after purchasing an additional 163,307 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,590,528 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $144,831,000 after purchasing an additional 681,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Digital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,893,000 after purchasing an additional 80,373 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,958,000 after purchasing an additional 184,822 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.32.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $42.03 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

