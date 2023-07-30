Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,603.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,646,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 54,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after buying an additional 35,040 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NYSE COO opened at $393.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $399.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.10.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on COO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.44.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

