Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,054,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Perrigo by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Price Performance

Perrigo stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $43.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,636.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,636.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,559.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.