Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

FLS stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

