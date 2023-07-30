Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,403 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,089. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.20.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $183.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.03. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.78 and a 12 month high of $190.39.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.29 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.