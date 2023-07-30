Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $3,683,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 10.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $74.35.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.