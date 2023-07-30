Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RH by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in RH by 0.6% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $387.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.83. RH has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $394.30. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. RH’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RH. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.87.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

