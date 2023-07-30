Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Livent by 46.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Livent by 27.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Livent by 18.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Livent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 7.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $24.60 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LTHM. B. Riley raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. CICC Research raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. HSBC decreased their price target on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

