Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Teradyne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Teradyne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Teradyne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teradyne Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $578,121 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $112.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.06%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

