Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,205 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,217,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,003,000 after purchasing an additional 667,541 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,720 shares of company stock valued at $30,159,487. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $167.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.15 and its 200 day moving average is $155.06. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

