Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 122 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NSP stock opened at $118.99 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.20 and a 12 month high of $131.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.11.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 263.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,301,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,243,018.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $104,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,301,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,538 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

