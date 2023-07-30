Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,378 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Waters by 39.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WAT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.09.

WAT stock opened at $285.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $248.18 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

