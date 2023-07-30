Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,945 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,519. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,519. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,353,799.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

