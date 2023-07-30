Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,249,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,468,000 after purchasing an additional 109,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.50.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $436.51 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $406.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.98.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

