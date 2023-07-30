Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,260 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Chemours by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of CC opened at $36.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

