Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 335 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,177,000 after acquiring an additional 261,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 815,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after acquiring an additional 286,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,954,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Essent Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ESNT opened at $49.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.57 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 73.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $184,123.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 224,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,247,997.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading

