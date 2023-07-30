Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,764 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

