Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,023 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.71. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

