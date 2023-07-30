Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 574 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,730,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,226,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,248,000 after acquiring an additional 68,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after acquiring an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,946,000 after acquiring an additional 132,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 0.2 %

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $79.68 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $92.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.25.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 3.9%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

