Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 585 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 41.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after buying an additional 495,652 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Bankshares

In other news, Director Lacy I. Rice III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,871.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,950 shares of company stock worth $322,581. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Bankshares Price Performance

United Bankshares stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.01.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $381.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

