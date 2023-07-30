Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,388 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IP opened at $35.74 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 63.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

