Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 720 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 196,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 49,190 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $317,398,000,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.
Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $22.84 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 761.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kite Realty Group Trust
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.