Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 720 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 196,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 49,190 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $317,398,000,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $22.84 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 761.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.