Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.71 and a 52-week high of $148.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,775.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10,796.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

